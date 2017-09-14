POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Frankfurt eager to become Europe's new financial capital
04:01
World
While the politicians squabble over the terms of Brexit, business leaders are rushing to make contingency plans. Several European cities are trying to lure big banks out of the City of London. Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin have all presented their case. But it is Frankfurt that appears to be best placed to take over from London as Europe's financial capital. Katie Gregory takes a closer look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
