Money Talks: Mexico hit by 8.2 magnitude earthquake

Mexico has been hit by its largest earthquake in nearly a century. Many people have been killed. And it has struck one of Mexico's most important agricultural regions. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and Alasdair Baverstock is in Mexico with more. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas tells us more about the economy of the region that has been hit.