Myanmar Violence: Around 400,000 Rohingya flee into Bangladesh
02:32
World
The European Union has joined the international chorus condemning the violence in Myanmar, as thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to flood into neighbouring Bangladesh. Arabella Munro reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
