September 14, 2017
02:32
02:32
Myanmar Violence: Around 400,000 Rohingya flee into Bangladesh
The European Union has joined the international chorus condemning the violence in Myanmar, as thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to flood into neighbouring Bangladesh. Arabella Munro reports.
