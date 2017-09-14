POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: German supermarket plans to reduce food waste
About 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted every year globally, causing a massive strain on the world's food supply and raising prices for consumers. A new supermarket in Berlin hopes to address this problem by 'rescuing' and reselling food that would otherwise be wasted. Ira Spitzer has more from the German capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
