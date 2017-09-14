POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Izmir bus route tackles pollution problem
01:27
Money Talks: Izmir bus route tackles pollution problem
Turkey is quite literally a country on the move. The number of daily commuters has grown steadily for years. For its biggest cities, the main challenge is providing enough public transport while keeping pollution levels low. Mobin Nasir went to Izmir in the west to look at how they are dealing with the problem. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
