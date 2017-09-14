POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: London's commercial property sector booming
Despite ongoing Brexit concerns in the UK, the situation doesn't seem to be deterring investors keen to get a share of London's commercial property market. Some of the most famous buildings on London's skyline are now owned by Asian companies. And the influx of money is showing no signs of letting up. Shaun Hassett takes a look at why London property is such a hot commodity. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
