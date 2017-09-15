World Share

Money Talks: UN imposes stronger sanctions on North Korea

North Korea has been under international sanctions for more than a decade. The UN and its members have been ratcheting up the economic pressure on Pyongyang to force it to ditch its nuclear programme. But to no avail. It has recently tested its most powerful nuclear bomb and new long-range missiles. So now, the UN has imposed new sanctions, which it says are its toughest yet. Nick Harper joins us from New York.