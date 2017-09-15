World Share

Money Talks: Apple launches new iPhones on 10th anniversary

A decade after Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, Apple is launching what it says is a completely redesigned top-of-the-line model along with two other versions. The company hopes the new phone will reverse the decline in its sales. But as Sourav Roy reports, it is not going to be an easy ride.