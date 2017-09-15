World Share

Russia’s war games

Russia has amassed up to 13,000 troops in Belarus as part of the annual 'Zapad' war games. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has warned that this may be a Trojan horse plot to invade Ukraine. Is this the beginning of a new war in Eastern Europe?