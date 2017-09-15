World Share

Russia war games, Singapore’s elections and Turkey-Germany relations

Russia has amassed up to 13,000 troops in Belarus as part of the annual 'Zapad' war games. Is this the beginning of a new war in Eastern Europe? And, Not a single vote was cast in Singapore's elections yet the country swore in its first female president this week. Halimah Yacob was the sole remaining candidate following the disqualification of her opponents. Will the controversy impact the president's legitimacy? Germany has suspended arms exports to Turkey amid rising tensions between the NATO states. Berlin is obliged to provide Ankara with arms upon request as part of historic security agreements. What impact will this have on the deteriorating relations between the two nations?