September 15, 2017
10:22
10:22
More Videos
Turkey-Germany relations
Germany has suspended arms exports to Turkey amid rising tensions between the NATO states. Berlin is obliged to provide Ankara with arms upon request as part of historic security agreements. What impact will this have on the deteriorating relations between the two nations? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos