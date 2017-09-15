POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkish company invests in Nigerian textiles sector
Money Talks: Turkish company invests in Nigerian textiles sector
Nigeria’s Kaduna used to be known as 'Textile City'. Its factories once churned out African prints, bed linens, lace and fabrics to decorate homes. They also employed tens of thousands of people. But that was about 35 years ago. Today, many of those workers don't have jobs. But as Wendy Agbo reports, their fortunes could change if one of the factories reopens. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
