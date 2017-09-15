POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bitcoin plunges after JPMorgan Chase CEO calls it a ‘fraud’
The head of one of the world's biggest banks has described Bitcoin as a fraud. Jamie Dimon, the boss of JP Morgan Chase, also had harsh words for any of his traders who buy and sell the digital currency. His comments sent the value of Bitcoin sharply lower. Sourav Roy reports followed by a discussion with Jeffery Tucker, the Director of Content at the Foundation for Economic Education and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
