Money Talks: Juncker calls for a tighter EU after 2019

Europe's economy may have stagnated for years. But with a strong recovery now underway, the head of the European Commission has used his annual address as a rallying call to the 27 members who will remain in the bloc after the UK leaves. Kevin Ozebek joins us from Brussels.