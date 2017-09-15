World Share

Money Talks: Oman counts on China to build Duqm

China may be having trouble with investing in the US. But it's pouring money into almost everywhere else. And that includes what was once the small fishing village of Duqn on Oman's central coast. Officials there hope that it will one day be as big as Dubai in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. And that dream is being helped by billions of dollars from Beijing. Nawied Jabarkhyl has travelled to the remote area to find out more.