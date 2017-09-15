POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trump blocks $1.3B Chinese takeover of US firm
China's leadership is due for a reshuffle in October. So the latest release of economic data is probably making for some sobering reading at the highest levels of the Communist Party. Analysts are saying the economy likely peaked in the first half of 2017 and may be running out of steam. On the other hand, China's relations with the US have taken another turn for the worse. US President Donald Trump has blocked a Chinese government-backed company's acquisition of Lattice, an American semiconductor maker, on national security grounds. The $1.3B deal was first announced in November 2016. So far in 2017, Chinese investments into U.S. firms include 83 deals worth about $25B. For more, Professor Yu Xiong, a core member of the China-UK Innovation Expert Group, joins us from Newcastle in the UK. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
