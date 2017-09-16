POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Referendum: Interview with journalist Marah Rayan
Catalan Referendum: Interview with journalist Marah Rayan
More than 700 mayors from across the region who backed the October 1st vote have been summoned by Spain's public prosecutor. The Spanish government has called the vote as 'illegal'. And it's threatened to cut funding for Catalonia over the referendum plan. Journalist Marah Rayan is in Barcelona, with more on the growing rift between Catalonia and Madrid. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 16, 2017
