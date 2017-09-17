POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Sculpting helps children with the trauma of war
02:06
World
The War in Syria: Sculpting helps children with the trauma of war
Syria's war has raged for more than six years, displacing millions across the region. Tens of thousands live at the Zaarati Camp in Jordan struggling to come to terms with memories of home. But a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable, especially for some of the camp's children. Yasin Eken reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 17, 2017
