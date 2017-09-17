World Share

International community urges Myanmar to end atrocities

Bangladesh has started to restrict the movement of Rohingya refugees. The government says it wants to keep track of the influx of people. It comes amid a plan to build 14,000 shelters for the more than 400,000 refugees there. Meanwhile, the Indian government is trying to deport the 40,000 Rohingya refugees who have lived in the country for nearly a decade. Kerry Alexandra has the story.