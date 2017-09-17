POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugees Crisis: Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery
02:25
World
Rohingya Refugees Crisis: Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery
Heavy monsoon rain has brought further misery to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya in refugee camps on the Bangladeshi border. They've been fleeing from violence at the hands of Myanmar's army. The government has started vaccinating thousands of Rohingya children living in the camps, with plans to innoculate 150-thousand children in a week. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 17, 2017
