POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: DACA recipients fear scheme repeal
07:16
World
Money Talks: DACA recipients fear scheme repeal
US President Donald Trump says he is working with his Democratic Party opponents to secure a deal to protect some undocumented migrants. The end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, which helps 800,000 immigrants live, study and work legally in the US, could destroy the livelihoods of those forced to go back to a homeland they barely know. Alasdair Baverstock met some of those who have already been deported to Mexico and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis on DACA. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?