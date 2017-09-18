POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Istanbul GameX 2017
More than 20,000 gamers from across Turkey and Europe gathered at GameX 2017 in Istanbul. It has become one of the biggest computer gaming conventions in Europe and the Middle East.
September 18, 2017
