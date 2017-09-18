World Share

Money Talks: Airlines submit bankrupt Air Berlin bids

Bidding has now officially closed for potential buyers of Air Berlin, the German airline which filed for insolvency in August. Ira Spitzer reports from the German capital Berlin on just what went wrong for the country's second largest carrier.