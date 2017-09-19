World Share

Film critic Jose Teodoro talks about TIFF 2017

This year, TIFF featured a wide variety of films including hits from Venice, as well as premiering Oscar contenders. The festival ended with Frances McDormand's crime-drama 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' winning the People's Choice Award. Golden Lion winner "The Shape of Water" also received high praise from festival goers. The movie's director Guillermo del Toro says the film's success is as a result of the help he received from his collaborators.