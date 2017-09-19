POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ringo Starr's latest album 'Give More Love'
Ringo Starr's latest album 'Give More Love'
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has very little left to prove. Yet at 77, he' just released his 19th solo album "Give More Love". And he's spreading his peace and love message with his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney.
September 19, 2017
