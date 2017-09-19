World Share

Path to Palestinian unity?

A decade-long division between Hamas and Fatah has fuelled conflict and could be hurting the plight of Palestinians. All attempts to reach a resolution so far have failed. But now Hamas says it's giving in to Fatah's demands to foster unity, including holding elections in Gaza. Could this rift finally be nearing an end?