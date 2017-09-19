World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Suu Kyi avoids outright condemnations of army

United Nations investigators are demanding full access to Myanmar to investigate the crisis in Rakhine state. Earlier, the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyii broke her silence on the matter for the first time since it escalated in August. She says she condemns human rights violations - but as Arabella Munro reports, she stopped short of criticising the military.