POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Michael Elmgreen talks about the 15th Istanbul Biennial
05:36
World
Michael Elmgreen talks about the 15th Istanbul Biennial
Curating any art event is a huge responsibility. And with 150 artworks by 55 artists, Istanbul's biennial is no exception. Artist duo Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset have taken the curatorial helm. Miranda Atty spoke to one half of the team, Michael Elmgreen. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?