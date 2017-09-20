POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sci-fi classic 'Blade Runner' returns with Ryan Gosling
Sci-fi classic 'Blade Runner' returns with Ryan Gosling
The latest adaptation of 'Blade Runner' opens in theatres in less than a month. The team started promoting their film, teasing the fans even more. Actors and director of 'Blade Runner 2049' were in Germany talking about it. Here's what they had to say! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
