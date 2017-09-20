POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU-Germany Relations: Germany looks to share responsibilities in EU
EU-Germany Relations: Germany looks to share responsibilities in EU
Germany goes to the polls on Sunday, with Chancellor Angela Merkel looking for a fourth straight term. There has been little mention during the campaign of the country's future role in the European Union. Germany has been a pillar of the EU but now politicians are looking for others to share the burden. Francis Collings reports from Berlin. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
