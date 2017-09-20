World Share

Europe’s refugee quota fallout, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox conscription and Bosnia’s rape victims

The EU's top court has rejected complaints by Slovakia and Hungary over refugee relocation quotas. Will the court's judgement force European countries to accept asylum seekers? Also, Israel's top court has overturned an amendment that exempted ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service. And, a report by Amnesty International has condemned the Bosnian government for not seeking justice for more than 20,000 survivors of sexual violence in the Bosnian war.