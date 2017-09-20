POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe’s refugee quota fallout, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox conscription and Bosnia’s rape victims
51:24
The EU’s top court has rejected complaints by Slovakia and Hungary over refugee relocation quotas. Will the court’s judgement force European countries to accept asylum seekers? Also, Israel’s top court has overturned an amendment that exempted ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service. And, a report by Amnesty International has condemned the Bosnian government for not seeking justice for more than 20,000 survivors of sexual violence in the Bosnian war. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
