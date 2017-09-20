World Share

Europe’s refugee quota fallout

The EU's top court has rejected complaints by Slovakia and Hungary over refugee relocation quotas. They refused to take part in an EU scheme to find homes for 120,000 refugees from Italy and Greece. Will the court's judgement force them to comply?