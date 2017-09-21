POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British musician Tricky's latest album 'Ununiform'
From Innovation and style to now music. He's largely credited with being the godfather of trip-hop. We're talking about British musician Tricky, who's about to release his 13th studio album "Ununiform". He not only talks about the inspiration behind his latest work, but also what differentiates it from the previous ones.
September 21, 2017
