September 21, 2017
02:45
02:45
A pageant for wheelchair users defies disabilities
A pageant for wheelchair users in Russia is giving contestants a chance to show off their talents. The show aims to provide inspiration to other people living with disabilities. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
