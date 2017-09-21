POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Long lines for scarce aid in Bangladesh
02:29
World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Long lines for scarce aid in Bangladesh
Nearly half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since violence broke out last month in Myanmar's Rakhine state. And aid agencies say resources are becoming scarce. TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury sent this report from inside a refugee camp. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?