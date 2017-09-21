What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

South Korea’s ‘decapitation’ squad

South Korea is forming an assassination squad to take out Kim Jong-un. The country’s defence minister announced the ‘decapitation unit’ following North Korea’s sixth nuclear test. Will this elite force act as a deterrent or will Kim call the bluff? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world