Emboldening Boko Haram, Germany’s refugee factor and South Korea’s assassination squad

The commander of the task force set up to defeat Boko Haram says the war against the terror group is being won. But critics say the government's counter-terror methods be prolonging the violence? Also, Germany's elections are being seen as a test of the country's compassion. For many voters, this election is really only about one issue: Refugees. The Newsmakers went to Berlin to see if Merkel's open-door policy may have paved the way for her political rivals. And, South Korea is forming a 'decapitation squad' to assassinate Kim Jong-un. Will this force act as a deterrent or will Kim call the bluff?