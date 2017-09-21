World Share

Roundtable: Merkel Politics

he's the head of Europe's biggest economy and many would say, the EU. Angela Merkel is trying for a fourth term as German Chancellor. Is victory all but guaranteed? And what would that mean. Twelve years as Germany's head and going for another four. Angela Merkel has weathered political and financial storms, emerging stronger than ever if you believe the polls. So what does the future hold for the woman some also see as leader of the free world?