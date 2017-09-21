POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US super storms: How much is climate change to blame?
25:00
World
US super storms: How much is climate change to blame?
It’s hurricane season 2017, and the United States is hit by one massive storm after another. We take a look at Hurricane Harvey in Texas and see the damage caused by the unprecedented rainfall that followed. And after Hurricane Irma broke records in the Atlantic, we ask how much of a role climate change is playing in these extraordinary weather events. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 21, 2017
