Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition at London's Barbican Gallery
02:18
World
He's been called a pioneering prodigy, a chronicler of broken America. Jean-Michel Basquiat turned big when he was barely 20, but his life ended tragically when he was still very young. Now London's Barbican Gallery is celebrating his artistry . Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
