World Share

Is the UNSC fit for purpose?, NAFTA negotiations and Barcelona unrest

Germany, India, Brazil and Japan are demanding that the UN Security Council make early reforms. Could the number of permanent members be expanded? Or will the current five push back? Also, Donald Trump has made tearing up NAFTA a cornerstone of his presidency. But as trade negotiations enter a third round, could it be Mexico that leads the charge to overhaul the deal? And, Tens of thousands of Catalonians took to the street of Barcelona, after the federal government arrested 14 senior officials. Madrid is trying to block a non-sanctioned referendum on independence. But will their measures backfire and fuel separatist anger? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world