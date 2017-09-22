POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uber London Ban: Operating licence has been revoked in London
02:40
World
Uber London Ban: Operating licence has been revoked in London
Uber says it will fight to keep operating in London, after transport authorities there announced they would not be renewing the ride sharing app's licence. The decision affects tens of thousands of uber drivers and millions of customers in the city. But as Sarah Morice explains, authorities say the company is not fit to operate. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
