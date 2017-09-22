World Share

Catalonia Referendum: Riot police bound for Catalonia

Judges in Barcelona released senior Catalan officials who had been arrested over the independence referendum. On Wednesday, Spanish police made the arrests after they conducted the raids in key regional buildings. The authorities are also preparing to deploy 16-thousand riot police officers in Catalonia. Nafisa Latic reports.