What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Strait Talk: Final Thoughts on why the United Nations needs to be reformed

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa talks about the importance of the United Nations. And the even more important, the reforms that it needs to function effectively. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world