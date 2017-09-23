World Share

Strait Talk: The dilemma of German-Turks in 2017 election

Around 1.2 million Germans of Turkish origin are eligible to vote in the 2017 elections. This time the race is marred with right-wing populist speeches, frequent targeting of refugees and using the relationship with Turkey, as a scapegoat. We talk to German-Turks who are faced with a dilemma in the run-up to the vote. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.