Northern Iraq Referendum: Iraq says it won't recognize referendum result
02:48
World
Northern Iraq Referendum: Iraq says it won't recognize referendum result
The KRG says the referendum will go ahead - we'll examine why some people living in northern Iraq want it and others are worried. Nicole Johnston reports on the hopes and fears of many living in northern Iraq. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 24, 2017
