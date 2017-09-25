World Share

North Korea Threat: South Koreans becoming worried about safety

After more than 60 years of tensions with North Korea, South Koreans have been largely desensitised to the pressure. But with Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test showing vast improvement and destructive power, many of them have begun preparing for possible conflict. Joseph Kim takes a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world