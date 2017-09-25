World Share

Northern Iraq Referendum: Voting under way despite international warning

Polls are open in a referendum on administrative independence for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG). Turkey has called on its citizens to leave Kurdish provinces in Iraq and says it will not recognize the result of the independence referendum. Western powers have also criticized the vote, saying it could distract from the fight against Daesh. Let's take a look at the opponents of the referendum.