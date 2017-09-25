POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany Elections: Angela Merkel to be the Chancellor for the fourth time
02:35
World
Germany Elections: Angela Merkel to be the Chancellor for the fourth time
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term but has lost support in parliament. Now, she'll need to seek a broader coalition, to form a government. Francis Collings reports from Berlin. Conservatives lost support in favour of the far-right, including the AfD party - which looks set to enter parliament as the third-largest party. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?