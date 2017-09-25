POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking away from Baghdad?
Iraq’s top court has declared a planned referendum in the country’s north unconstitutional and ordered it be suspended. For many Kurds however, this is a vital vote and a tangible step towards a state of their own. But as their calls for independence grow louder, so too do the voices of opposition from almost every major power in the region who are concerned it’ll only inflame tensions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
